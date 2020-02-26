County Animal Control Report For January

The January report of activities in the Bond County Animal Control program has been released.

There were 47 complaints about animals, 23 in Greenville and 24 from the county area.

Thirteen dogs and eight cats were impounded with nine dogs released to owners. Two dogs and two cats were released to no-kill shelters.

There were five cats released to the Bond County Humane Society.

Three dogs and one cat were euthanized last month.

Animal Control Officer Jim Hess received a complaint from Pocahontas of an animal biting a person.