“Cram the Cars” For Bond County Food Pantry

In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois is teaming up with several community organizations to “Cram the Car” with non-perishable food items for the Bond County Food Pantry.

Help with the 6th annual “Cram the Cars” and drop off your non-perishable food items at HSHS Holy Family Hospital or any one of the below organizations:

Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – 400 E Hillview Ave.

Emerald Pointe Senior Living Community – 101 Honey Locust Ln.

Cedarhurst of Greenville – 1200 E Harris Ave.

HSHS Holy Family Auxiliary Thrift Shop– 700 S 4th St.

Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted the entire month of February. On February 28, HSHS Home Care and Hospice will CRAM the CARS with the donated items before delivering them to Bond County Food Pantry.

Some non-perishable items that the Bond County Food Pantry could use are:

Large boxes of instant oatmeal

Pancake mix and syrup

Canned fruit and vegetables

Shelf stable entrees

Pasta and sauces

…as well as any other non-perishable items. Canned fruits and vegetables are a good source of important nutrients. Select canned fruit that is packed in 100% juice or water and low-salt canned vegetables for a healthier lifestyle.

For more information about the canned food drive, contact HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois Outreach Representatives Katy Oakley at 217-994-3919 or Cheryl Fulk at 217-994-4072. To find out more about services offered by HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois, visit hshshomecare.org.