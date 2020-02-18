DeMoulin Museum Planning 10th Anniversary Celebration

The DeMoulin Museum is commemorating its 10th anniversary with a special banquet at 6:30 p.m., Friday March 20, at the Milk House in Greenville.

Package sponsorships are available for $100. They include four banquet tickets, promotion on the museum’s Facebook page and website, and signage at the banquet.

The evening will include a catered meal, music by the Ragged Blade Band from St. Louis, special guests, and a look back at the museum’s first 10 years.

For more information send an email to goatmuseum@gmail.com or call 664-4115.