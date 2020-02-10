Details On Thursday Home Invasion

Additional information has been received from Greenville police regarding a home invasion that occurred last Thursday afternoon at a residence.

Police received a call at 1:11 p.m. about the invasion at 1121 South Prairie Street.

Upon arrival, police found a female and male in their home, holding a subject. Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman said the subject has allegedly been stabbed during a physical altercation.

The male intruder was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. Chief Workman reported State’s Attorney Dora Mann obtained an arrest warrant and when Lawrence E. Barnett, age 26 of Cahokia, was released from the hospital later Thursday, St. Louis police took Barnett into custody.

The police chief said the extradition process is underway to return the defendant to Illinois.

Workman advised police learned three individuals entered the residence while the local male and female were home. The male chased two of the intruders out of the house.

He turned back around to find the third subject allegedly beating on the female, according to Chief Workman. The male got the subject off of the female, she ran next door and police were contacted.

The two occupants of the house were not injured, Workman reported.

According to the chief, the two other suspects are still being sought. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department.