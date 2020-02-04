Dierkes Bond Reduced

A former teacher and state trooper facing alleged sex charges against minors was back in Fayette County Circuit Court in late January.

James T. Dierkes, age 29, of Donnellson had a hearing on his motion to reduce bond, and the court did make changes in the total bond.

Two separate cases have been filed against Dierkes.

One contains one count of alleged criminal sexual assault with a victim 13 to 17 years of age and one count of alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a victim 13 to 18 years of age.

The second case contains nine counts of alleged criminal sexual assault of a victim 13 to 17 years of age.

In court January 28 for the bond reduction hearing, both sides presented arguments. Total bond was $1.5 million.

Judge Kevin Parker ruled bond for both cases would be a combined $1 million, and 10 percent would apply, meaning Dierkes could satisfy bond with $100,000. Court records do not show that Dierkes has posted bond.

Dierkes had been employed as an art teacher at the Okaw Valley Vocational School in Vandalia, then was hired as an Illinois State Trooper in June of 2018. Criminal cases were filed against the defendant on December 6 and December 19 of 2019.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for February 26 in Fayette County Circuit Court.