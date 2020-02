Monday is a special day at the Greenville Public Library for patrons who have dogs.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL the Greenville Veterinary Clinic will sponsor International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day Monday, February 24th. Patrons who check out materials can take home a bag of treats for their dogs. Keillor said the treats are hypoallergenic and appropriate for all dogs.

The library is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.