Numerous fire protection districts responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of Mary Street in Donnellson Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:18 PM. Shoal Creek, Greenville, Taylor Springs, Coffeen, and Smithboro firefighters responded.

Greenville Fire Chief Denny Wise told WGEL the cause of the blaze is believed to be an electric space heater. Wise said the home was a total loss.

No one was injured and crews were on the scene for about two and a half hours.