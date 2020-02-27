Double J Doggie Play & Stay Opens In Greenville

A new business has opened in Greenville for dog owners and their dogs.

Double J Doggie Play & Stay is owned by Jason and Jessica Prichard. The grand opening is Sunday afternoon.

It is located in on the east side of Rt. 127 and south of Interstate 70 in a building that was originally Double D Western Wear, later a restaurant, and recently the site of Homescape Supply.

This is the Prichard’s second Double J Doggie Play & Stay, having opened the first about five years ago in Highland.

Jason Prichard said services offered include dog boarding, grooming, day care, training, and more. They accept all breeds and sizes of dogs.

The Prichards spent several months preparing the Greenville facility. He noted they intended to pay homage to the original building as they renovated it.

Everyone is welcome to Sunday’s grand opening celebration from noon to 3 PM. Tours will be offered.

A Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony was held February 20 at the Greenville location.