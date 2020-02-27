This is National FFA Week and if you happen to be near Greenville or Mulberry Grove High School, you’ll likely see lots of farm machinery on the roadway as each school celebrates “Drive Your Tractor to School Day”.

Click below to hear WGEL’s Farm Reporter Joe Doll talk with Greenville FFA Advisor Steve Zimmerman to talk about the occasion, a favorite among the students:

Friday is also Petting Zoo Day for the Mulberry Grove FFA.

Tune in to WGEL’s Public Affairs Program this Sunday to hear directly from Mulberry Grove and Greenville FFA members.