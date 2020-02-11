Early Primary Voting Underway

The primary election is Tuesday, March 17 and early voting is underway, according to bond County Clerk Meg Sybert.

Early voting is for those who are registered to vote and do not want to cast a ballot on Election Day. Individuals who are not registered at this time can visit the clerk’s office and register. They can vote at that time, later during the early voting period or on Election Day.

Early voting is available through March 16.

The clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on holidays. Sybert said county offices will be closed this Wednesday for Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and February 17 for President’s Day.

On the ballot in the primary are candidates for president of the United States, U.S. Representatives in the 13th and 15th districts, and the United States Senate.

There are no county races in the primary. Precinct committeemen will be elected in the primary while all other candidates are seeking the nomination of their party to be on the November general election ballot.

Greenville residents have two referendums on their ballot. The binding referendum asks voters if they approve raising a half-cent sales tax to one cent. The city currently uses the tax for improvements to streets and sidewalks.

The other referendum is non-binding and asks the public’s opinions whether or not the city should allow recreational cannabis dispensaries or other businesses related to the recreational cannabis industry.

During a primary, voters normally request a Democrat or Republican ballot.

With the two referendums submitted to voters by the city. Greenville residents can request a non-partisan ballot, which will have only the referendum questions. In this case, no party must be selected.