The clinical nutrition services team at HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville invites the community to a free series to promote healthier eating. Eat Your Way to Better Health classes will meet at 6 p.m. in the hospital’s Cedar Community Room on the dates listed below.

“We are excited to offer tips and tricks to improve nutrition within the community,” said Kayla Barnes, registered dietitian at Holy Family. “The foods you eat play an essential role in keeping you healthy. A healthy eating pattern can help prevent and control chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, and lose or manage weight. We hope this series provides helpful information for those interested in improving their lifestyle,” added Barnes.

Eat Your Way to Better Health 2020 dates and topics include:

Feb. 25 – How to eat the foods you like with diabetes – This class will teach how to make modifications to your favorite foods to keep your blood sugars happy.

May 26 – Pleasing your picky eaters – This class will cover how to make healthful foods appeal to picky eaters.

Aug. 25 – Think outside the sandwich: Healthy lunch ideas for working adults – This class will cover ways to improve lunch box boredom.

Nov. 24 – Malnutrition: An older adult crisis – This class will cover how to spot and talk about symptoms that could mean you’re malnourished. Good nutrition can help you prevent infections, heal faster, and feel stronger.

All individuals are welcome, no matter what their current health and dietary preference may be. Reservations are not required. For more information, please contact Kayla Barnes at (618) 526-5336 or visit hshsholyfamily.org/Events-Classes.