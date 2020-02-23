Effingham Man Injured In Fayette County Crash

An Effingham man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County Saturday around 2:20 AM.

Illinois State Police report 20 year old Josh Dale Ledbetter, of Effingham, was traveling south on IL rt. 128, just north of Fayette County Road 2950 North when he lost control of his car after swerving onto the gravel shoulder. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a culvert, and went airborne. The vehicle overturned and caught fire.

Ledbetter was able to escape the vehicle, but suffered injuries and was transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Effingham for treatment.

State Police cited Ledbetter for alleged Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, and DUI – Alcohol.