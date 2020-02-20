Farm Credit Scholarships

High school students pursuing a career in agriculture are invited to apply for a Farm Credit Illinois Agriculture Scholarship.

Thirty scholarships will be given this year with two recipients designated as Diversity in Agriculture Scholars. The scholarships are for $2,000.

Recipients are selected based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations.

All applicants must be high school seniors planning to enroll in a college or university this fall and committed to a career in an agriculture-related field.

Those applying must reside in, or have an immediate family farming in, one of the 60 central and southern counties in Illinois served by FCI.

Farm Credit Illinois also invites 4-H clubs and FFA chapters to seek $500 Community Improvement Grants for their projects.

Online applications for the scholarships and grants are available at FarmCreditIL.com. They must be submitted by February 28.