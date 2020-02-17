Fatal Accident In Macoupin County

Illinois State Police handled a fatal accident on Rt. 159 in Macoupin County Sunday evening.

Troopers report 37 year old Dale R. Mansholt, of Dorsey, IL, was southbound on 159, just north of Rust Road at 6:18 PM. Mansholt was pulling a flatbed trailer.

The skid steer reportedly fell off the trailer and came to rest in the northbound lane of the highway.

57 year old Teresa D. Mullink, of Bunker Hill, was traveling northbound and struck the skid steer head on.

Emergency crews extricated Mullink from her vehicle and she was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she passed away due to her injures.