FCA Banquet In Greenville

Former major league baseball pitcher Dave Dravecky will be the featured speaker at this year’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes event.

The Night of Champions banquet is February 23 at 5 p.m. at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

While there is no charge to attend, those wanting to support the Southern Illinois FCA will have that opportunity.

For more information call Phil Reedy at 618-946-4224.

Dave Dravecky pitched in the major leagues from 1982 to 1989 with San Diego and San Francisco. While a player, doctors found cancer in his pitching arm.

After two surgeries and retiring after the 1989 season, Dravecky had his arm and shoulder amputated in 1991.

He then became a motivational speaker, telling his story of God’s guidance and help.