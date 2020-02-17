FCC Authorizes Broadband Funds

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized more than $35 million over 10 years to expand rural broadband in Illinois.

Wisper Internet, based in Mascoutah, is receiving funds from the FCC’s rural broadband auction, which is Phase 2 of the Connect America Fund.

A total of 37 counties in Illinois have been allocated funds through Wisper ISP.

The allotments cover 10-year periods.

The local counties include Bond County, $206,170 for 21 locations; Clinton County, $134,870 for 19 locations; Fayette County, $4,436,874 for 599 locations; Madison County, $333,786 for 175 locations; and Montgomery County, $917,689 for 107 locations.

The Connect America Fund Phase II Auction was part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America. Federal guidelines dictate Wisper must complete build out, to its allotted areas, within a six-year time frame.

Wisper received a total of $220.3 million to serve rural communities in Illinois, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.