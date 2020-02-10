Fire Personnel Recognized At MGFD Banquet

The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District held their annual banquet over the weekend. The district’s crew consists of 17 firefighters and 5 junior firefighters.

The department responded to a total of 136 calls in 2019. 90 of those were medical calls. The remaining 46 were fire/rescue calls.

Firefighter Brandon Atkinson received the Firefighter of the Year Award.

Firefighter David Shelly received the First Responder of the Year Award.

Firefighters received pins for years of service. Curtis Waters was recognized for 10 years of service; Assistant Chief Chad Earnest for 20 years; Jeremy Hopkins for 15 years; and Melissa Patterson and Logan Dorries, 1 year.