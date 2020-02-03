FNB Announces January Students Of The Month

Kimberly Bone (Mulberry Grove) with FNB's Heather Richardson (l) and nominating teacher Shawna Bloemer

The FNB Community Bank has selected its recipients of January’s Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. The January Students of the Month are:

Cameron Withers, Vandalia High School, nominated by Greta Krueger

Cameron Withers (Vandalia) with FNB’s Whitney Aukamp (l) and Abby Rogers (r)

Kendell Adermann, Ramsey High School, nominated by JP Wingo and Kayla Tipsword

Kendell Adermann (Ramsey) with nominating teachers JP Wingo and Kayla Tipsword and FNB’s Whitney Aukamp and Jennifer Rhodes

Ben Jenkins, Patoka High School, nominated by Jessica Wright and Amanda Stratmann

Ben Jenkins (Patoka) with FNB’s Whitney Aukamp (l) and nominating teacher Jessica Wright

Abby Brunk, Greenville High School, nominated by Kedra Schuster

Abby Brunk (Greenville) with FNB’s Pat Kious

Kimberly Bone (pictured at top), Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Shawna Bloemer

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans. This is the second year FNB has coordinated the recognition program.

