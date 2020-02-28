Four-Star Rating For HSHS Holy Family Hospital

HSHS Holy Family Hospital has received a four-star overall hospital rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The CMS’ overall hospital rating summarizes a variety of more than 100 measures divided into seven areas of quality reflecting common conditions that hospitals treat, such as heart attacks or pneumonia. The overall hospital rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S, ranging from one to five stars. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures.

The seven areas of quality outlined by CMS for their overall hospital rating system include:

Mortality

Safety of Care

Readmission

Patient Experience

Effectiveness of Care

Timeliness of Care

Efficient Use of Medical Imaging

HSHS Holy Family President and CEO Kelly Sager shared, “This rating demonstrates the continued exceptional work by our HSHS Holy Family Hospital colleagues to advance the care provided to our patients and their family members. Since December 2018, we have streamlined our registration process, connected more with our physicians to improve our transition of care process, and are currently updating aesthetics and technology in our patient care rooms,” she said. “We will always continue to enhance the care we provide to our area residents.”