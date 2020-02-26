GHS Chili Cook Off

The Bond County Unit 2 foods students are once again hosting their own chili cook off, in honor of National Chili Day, on Thursday, February 27.

Patti Maurer, teacher of family and consumer science, said the students have been working in teams to create chili recipes. Samples will be available to the public from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday in room 223 at the high school.

Visitors can taste the chili then vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Those attending should park in visitor parking and sign in at the front office desk before proceeding to room 223.

This is the fourth year the chili cook off has been held at the high school.