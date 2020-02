This is National FFA Week and Greenville High School FFA members held their annual fundraising work auction Tuesday night. WGEL’s Joe Doll talked with FFA Advisor Steve Zimmerman about the success of the event and about the FFA’s petting zoo, to be held Thursday.

The FFA Chapter at Mulberry Grove High School will host their petting zoo on Friday. The Mulberry Grove work auction will be Friday, March 13.