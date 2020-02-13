GHS FFA Members Attend Conference

Greenville FFA chapter members, Leona Baum, Lacie Beckert, Shelby Bone, Maggie Goodson, JR McCray, Mariah Smith attended the annual 212° conference in Decatur, on February 7-8, 2020.

This two-day event is focused on student development and helps FFA members become aware of all aspects of personal growth. Students attended sessions on mental, emotional, physical, and social growth, and leave this experience with a personal plan for self-improvement.

212° – the temperature at which water boils – focuses on taking students to the boiling point of personal leadership. At 211°, water is extremely hot, but just one more degree gets us to the next level.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.