GHS Hosts Masonic Academic Bowl Tournament

Greenville High School will be a host location for 12 teams in the Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl Class 2A Sectional Tournament on Saturday February 15. The tournament is conducted annually throughout the state by the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Illinois, and locally sponsored by Greenville Lodge #245. Competing along with the Greenville High School team will be Breese Central, Breese Mater Dei, Belleville Althoff, Wesclin, Columbia, Freeburg, Nashville, Vandalia, Waterloo Gibault, Chester, and Trico (Campbell Hill).

Ryan D’Arcy, history teacher and team coach for Greenville High School and member of Greenville Lodge #245 is organizing the event. “We’re really excited to be a host site this year,” said D’Arcy. “We’ll have over 100 people from 11 teams visiting Greenville. We’ve also gotten great local support with many volunteers helping us run the tournament.”

The elimination style tournament will begin at 8:30am, and the sectional championship game will take place in the afternoon. The winning team will be awarded $400 and advance to the State Championship in Bloomington.