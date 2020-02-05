GHS Scholastic Bowl Results

Bond County Unit #2’s scholastic bowl team travelled to Pana for competition Tuesday night to face both the Panthers and the Vandalia Vandals. In their first round of play, the varsity team soundly defeated Vandalia with a score of 300-70. The match with Pana, however, was close to the finish. It came down to the last question in a sudden death extra round to break the tie with Pana barely winning with a final score of 180-170. Chloe Beckert and Emma Nord led scoring for the varsity team with 50 points and 80 points respectively.

The junior varsity also had an excellent night, defeating Vandalia 200-50 and Pana 130-100 with Katie Peppler scoring an impressive 70 points individually for the night followed by Walter Smith with 50 points.