GJHS Scholastic Bowl 6 & 4 For February

The Greenville Junior High Scholastic Bowl team posted a record of 6-4 for the month of February in IESA competition, winning matches against Wesclin, Carlyle, Nokomis St. Louis Catholic, Raymond, Albers, and Hillsboro and falling to O’Fallon Carriel, O’Fallon Fulton, and twice to Edwardsville Lincoln.

In the 250-170 win over Wesclin, five of the seven players scored with Rylee Waters leading the way with 60 points. Kinley Grove also answered her first regular season toss-up. Abby Borwick had a standout game with 40 points in the 220-150 win over Carlyle. In addition, Jesse Zhu answered at math toss-up to help the Jays gain momentum and pull away in the close match.

In the 265-180 and 220-135 losses to Carriel and Fulton, Waters was once again the leading scorer in each with 40 points and 30 points, respectively.

Both Waters and Carah Miller led the team with 40 points each in the 300-75 trouncing of Nokomis St. Louis. In the 250-145 win over Raymond, Lucas Field accounted for 70 of the team’s 110 toss-up points. The team was also able to take advantage of Raymond’s missed bonus questions by rebounding 55 points.

In the first loss to Lincoln by a score of 300-185, Miller had 60 points, and Nora Busby helped the team sweep a spelling bonus. Lincoln also won the nightcap 295-155, with Waters, Field, and Borwick each scoring 20 points.

On February 20, after five of the seven varsity players represented GJHS at Model UN, the team competed against Albers and Hillsboro. In the 214-140 win over Albers, Miller and Field had 30 points each along with Waters’s 20 points. Miller led all scorers with 60 points in the 230-115 win over Hillsboro. Hudson Alstat also answered his first Varsity toss-up.

The JV also played their counterparts during these matches and went 4-6 with wins over Carlyle, Nokomis St. Louis Catholic, Raymond, and Albers. Their loss to Hillsboro came after a tiebreaker at the end of regulation. In the game at Raymond, all seven players scored at least one toss-up. The players in that match were Hudson Alstat, Bradley Sutton, Reyna Wesselman, Rydia Kennedy, Kate Mifflin, Gunner Heckman, Elisha Dietz.

The Jays play at home March 5th against Ramsey and Litchfield. They will then be on the road March 10th at Edwardsville Liberty playing Liberty and Triad; March 12th at Hillsboro playing Hillsboro and Nokomis St. Louis; and March 17th at Ramsey against Ramsey and Altamont Lutheran.