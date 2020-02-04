GJHS Scholastic Bowl Opens Season With 4th Place Finish

The Greenville Junior High Scholastic Bowl Varsity team opened up their season with a fourth place finish in the Mater Dei Scholastic Bowl Tournament this past Saturday. The Jays went 4-0 in pool play in order to be eligible for the championship bracket. They beat Wesclin 175-150, Queen of Peace 295-65, Carlyle 220-90, and St. James 145-65.

All-Tournament Team Honors were based on performance during the pool play games. Carah Miller earned First Team Honors with 15 correct toss-ups, and Lucas Field and Rylee Waters earned Second Team Honors with 11 and 10 toss-ups, respectively. Greenville was the only team represented by three players on the All-Tournament Teams.

The Junior Varsity Team had the unique opportunity to also play in the tournament. They went 0-4 in pool play against varsity teams, losing one of the games by only 10 points. William Mann had an impressive performance with 8 correct toss-ups.

In the championship bracket in the afternoon, the Greenville Varsity easily handled Blessed Sacrament 180-40 before losing two close matches to teams that have made appearances at the IESA State Tournament in the recent past. With three questions to go, Greenville was only 10 points behind O’Fallon Carriel, but Carriel pulled away to win 175-120. In the third place game against Immaculate Conception, the score was tight throughout the game with Greenville being defeated by a score of 175-150.

Both JV and Varsity teams continue their season this week with games on Tuesday (2/4) at home against Wesclin and Carlyle and Thursday (2/6) on the road at O’Fallon Fulton facing Fulton and a rematch with Carriel.

The Varsity team includes Carah Miller, Rylee Waters, Lucas Field, Jesse Zhu, Kinley Grove, Abby Borwick, and Gunner Heckman. The JV team includes Nora Busby, Bradley Sutton, Elisha Dietz, Reyna Wesselman, William Mann, Rydia Kennedy, and Kate Mifflin. The teams are coached by GJH teacher Susan Corbus with assistance from GHS Senior Abbie Brunk.