Greenville City Council Meeting Preview

The Greenville City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the municipal building.

The agenda includes information and discussion about the half-cent sales tax and the recreational cannabis referendums on the March 17 primary ballot, discussions about the Rt. 127-Interstate 70 intersection near Love’s Travel Stop and lighting on East College Avenue, and a proposal for the upcoming electronics recycling event.

Following an executive session, there could be some action regarding city-owned property.