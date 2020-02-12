Greenville Drug Charge

A Greenville man faces a drug charge after allegedly receiving a package at his residence.

Elmo Smith, age 26, faces a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of cannabis. The state alleges that on December 30, Smith possessed between 100 and 500 grams of cannabis.

Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman reported Smith allegedly had a package containing the drug delivered to his Greenville residence.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in Bond County Circuit Court on February 24. He is free on $1,000 cash bond.