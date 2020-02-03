Greenville FPD 2019 Annual Report

The number of alarms answered by the Greenville Fire Protection District in 2019 was less than 200.

The annual report shows firefighters were called 190 times, compared to 240 alarms in 2018.

The number of structure and vehicle fires decreased. There were seven building fires last year and five calls for vehicle fires. In 2018, the numbers were 12 structure and nine vehicle fires.

The department also answered three grass and brush alarms and one trash fire alarm.

Firefighters were kept busy checking up on alarm systems activating. That total was 44.

The department assisted an ambulance crew 14 times, was called for system malfunctions another 14 times and responded to carbon monoxide alarms going off in 10 homes.

The rescue squad was activated on six occasions last year.

Firemen were called to nine hazardous spills or leaks.

The Greenville department provided mutual aid to other districts 22 times. Six were for the Pocahontas-Old Ripley District. five to the Shoal Creek District, four to the Mulberry Grove District, three each to the Keyesport and Smithboro districts, and one to Carlyle.

Twelve of the 22 assists were for structure fires.

The Greenville District received mutual aid 16 times, nine from Mulberry Grove, three from Smithboro, two from Pocahontas-Old Ripley and one apiece from Keyesport and Shoal Creek.

Dennis Wise is the fire chief for the Greenville Fire Protection District. Assistant chiefs are Jim Sutton and Mike Waugh. Captains include Tom Qualls, Robbie Wise, Bobby Stief, and Glen Marti.

Nick Blackburn serves as the training officer, Travis Neer is the safety officer, and Brad Kessinger is fire prevention officer.