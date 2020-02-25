Greenville Stop For Veteran On Cross-Country Walk

The City of Greenville is hosting a reception for Stephen Meyers, an Army veteran who is walking across the United States to educate people about post-traumatic stress disorder.

The event is Wednesday, February 26 at 5 p.m. in the Bradford Community Room in downtown Greenville.

The public, especially veterans, are invited to attend. The city will provide pizza and drinks.

Meyers is a retired Army soldier who is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The goal of his walk is to help those suffering in silence with PTSD.