GU Forensics Conference To Address Gun Violence, Drugs

This year’s GU Forensics Conference, March 20-21, will address the topics of drugs and gun violence, featuring presentations by forensic psychiatrists, members of law enforcement and the judicial system, physicians, and other experts.

College and university students, area high school students and their parents, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, judges, and the public are invited to register. This marks the third year for GU’s annual forensics conference.

“The hope is that our local community, criminal justice members, medical personnel, counselors, and social workers will learn from our broad areas of expertise, as we work together to understand and combat these issues,” said Michael Laughlin, Department Chair, Social Work & Criminal Justice, at Greenville University.

Conference speakers include Dr. James S. Reinhard, forensic psychiatrist; Stephanie Bond, domestic violence survivor; Dr. Camille Dunkley, assistant professor of family and community medicine at SIU School of Medicine; Troy Stabenow, assistant federal defender, Jefferson City, MO; and Craig Holloway, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

A free pre-conference colloquium with Steve Nonn, Madison County coroner, will address the topic of the heroin/fentanyl epidemic at 4 pm Friday, March 20, in Snyder Hall of Science.

Register at greenville.edu/forensicconference.