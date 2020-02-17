GU Schoenhals Symposium Guest Announced

Greenville University has announced Brian Lee will be the guest artist for the Schoenhals Fine Arts Symposium to be held March 17 and 18 in the Whitlock Music Center.

Lee is a professional pianist who serves as professor of music and coordinator of piano studies at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.

He has been a soloist with professional and community orchestras, has premiered works by American composers, and has performed in many recital series and concert halls in the United States.

Solo recordings by Lee can be found on the Albany Records and Blue Griffin labels.