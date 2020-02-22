House Fire In Keyesport

Keyesport Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire just after 12:30pm Friday on Irish Meadow Road.

Keyesport Fire Chief Jim Golder told WGEL the blaze started as a flu fire and spread to the ceiling.

Golder said fire and water damage was contained mostly to one room, however smoke did occupy most of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Mulberry Grove and Wheatfield fire personnel were initially called for mutual aid. Carlyle was then called due to Mulberry and Greenville already being out on a separate call. Both the Mulberry Grove and Greenville Departments were able to assist on the scene after their original calls were cleared.

Chief Golder expressed his appreciation to the other departments, commenting, “A huge thank you to all responding departments. Without the support of surrounding departments, day time calls would be very hard to handle for volunteer departments.”