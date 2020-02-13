HSHS Medical Group Colleague Of The Month

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to award Shawna Sue Henrichsmeyer, RMA, with our February Colleague of the Month Award. Shawna Sue is a medical assistant at HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine Highland in Highland, Illinois.

The Colleague of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members. Shawna Sue’s nominators said, “Shawna Sue shows she cares for patients and colleagues alike every day and knows just what to say to make everyone feel hopeful and at peace.” Her nominators added, “She is willing to give every patient any extra support they need, whether medically, mentally or spiritually.”

“I feel that the best medicine is God’s word, and I do not hesitate to share that with those I encounter,” Shawna Sue said. “I love to pray with my patients in good and bad times. I share my joy with others and respect everyone for who they are.”

Shawna Sue holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and has a registered medical assistant certification. In her spare time, she can be found leading a Cub Scout pack, scrapbooking, fishing, spending time with family or taking care of goats and chickens.