HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Lynn Billhartz, PA-C

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Lynn Billhartz, PA-C, to their medical team.

Lynn offers primary care for patients of all ages at HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine Highland, located at 12860 Troxler Ave., Suite 320, in Highland, Illinois.

Lynn completed her Bachelor of Medical Science and the Physician Assistant Degree Program at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri. Lynn is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. In her free time, Lynn enjoys boating and spending time with her family.

As a primary care provider, Lynn cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams, women’s health care and acute and chronic illness management. As a certified physician assistant (PA-C), Lynn is a highly trained health care professional fully capable of diagnosing and treating acute and chronic conditions, as well as medication management.

To schedule an appointment with Lynn, please call 618-654-6665.