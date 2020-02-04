Internet Safety & Family Tech Talk At GES

The Greenville Elementary School Parent Club will host “Internet Safety & Family Tech Talk” Wednesday, February 5 in the GES cafeteria.

Information will be presented by Eden’s Glory – a local safe house for female survivors of human trafficking.

Annie Schomaker with Eden’s Glory told us the group also does a lot of prevention education and they know a trafficking begins online.

The program will include information on recognizing concerning signs on your children’s phones and how to have conversations with them on this topic. She said the program is good for parents, youth workers, and teachers.

Complimentary childcare will be provided.