The annual meeting of the Greenville Joint Review Board is Tuesday, February 18 at noon in the municipal building.

The board reviews the past year’s activities in the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) districts.

The city has four TIF districts . . . one downtown and one I-70/Rt. 127 district and two districts in the industrial parks.

The joint review board consists of representatives of taxing districts in each of the TIFs.