Kaskaskia Watershed Association Annual Summit

The 20th Annual Kaskaskia Watershed Summit sponsored by the Kaskaskia Watershed Association, Inc. (KWA) will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mariners Village Convention Center, Carlyle, Illinois. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. This year’s theme “Efforts and Needs for Continued Watershed Progress” will focus on the resources of the Kaskaskia watershed and their importance in the future. Speakers include:

COL Bryan Sizemore Commander, St. Louis District, Army Corps of Engineers

Ted Beier, President, Carlyle Lake Association

Bruce Henrikson, S.T.A.R. Program Coordinator

Lauren Lurkins, Director of Environmental Policy, IL Farm Bureau

Representatives from the University of IL, Kaskaskia Watershed Research Study

Steve Stierwalt, Association of Illinois Soil & Water Conservation Districts

Steve Jurgens, KWA President

Federal And State Elected Officials or Representatives

Pre-registration is required by Thursday, February 27, 2020. Registration for the event can be made online at http://kasaskiawatershed.org or by mailing the registration form to Mr. Cal Guthrie, 6 Staley Oaks Lane, Belleville, IL 62220, by phone at (618) 901 – 2164 or email to kwa.sec.treas@gmail.com There is a $15.00 registration fee to cover the cost of lunch and refreshments. Checks should be made payable to the Kaskaskia Watershed Association. Credit card payment may be used for advanced registration.

For more information please contact the Carlyle Lake/Kaskaskia River Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email carlylelake@usace.army.mil.