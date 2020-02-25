KC Freezes Tuition, Reduces Online Fees

At a time when colleges and universities across Illinois are looking at tuition increases, Kaskaskia College is holding the line and will freeze tuition at its current rate for the 2020-21 academic year. The KC Board of Trustees approved the tuition freeze at its regular meeting Monday night keeping tuition at $136 per credit hour plus fees. That means a student starting this fall, taking 12 credit hours can expect to pay $1,824 ($136 tuition plus $16 mandatory fees). The Board also approved reducing the College’s online course fee by 50 percent to ten dollars per credit hour and eliminating the ten dollar per course web-enhanced fee. “Kaskaskia College places a premium on ensuring that all students are provided an affordable, high quality education that is accessible to them at all times,” said President George Evans. “With KC’s recent enrollment growth and our focus on fiscal responsibility we feel the College can keep our tuition rates at their current level which will provide stability to students and their families as they financially plan for their higher education future.”

The Board also received reports on the College’s student satisfaction survey and a survey of its education centers. Laura Vahlkamp, Director of the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) presented the results of the College’s student satisfaction survey, which indicated students have an overall positive opinion of their experience at KC with 91% of those taking the survey rating their overall experience at KC as good to excellent. Vahlkamp noted 96% reported that they would recommend KC to others, while 96% reporting they felt safe at KC.

Cheryl Boehne, KC’s Regional Director of Education Centers, told the board the Education Center survey was developed to provide public input into the operations and offerings provided at each center as the College develops its future plans for each facility. Boehne reported 69% of those responding indicated a preference for evening community education classes, while 63% supported career planning and placement and tutoring services. Boehne said goals identified through the survey include identifying recruitment targets for the centers, increasing the number of community education and children’s summer program offerings and develop a marketing plan to focus on the centers themselves.

In personnel action Trustees approved:

Hiring Jessica Ingersoll-Pauling of Centralia as Senior Accountant

Hiring Jacob Frazier of Mt. Vernon as Applications Developer

The establishment of a full-time purchasing coordinator with advertising for the position to begin shortly

In other action Monday evening the Board authorized Rhutassel and Associates to proceed with professional services for preparing construction documents and the bidding process to replace the storm sewer at the Salem Education Center, and repair the bridge on Campus Drive and replace a culvert on the Fitness Trail on the main campus. Funds for these projects would come from the College’s Public Health and Safety fund. The Board also:

Approved renewing the College’s software subscription with Malwarebytes Endpoint Security to protect against cyber-attack

Accepted a robot with controller from Grupo Antolin of Nashville for use in the Industrial Technology Program.

Kaskaskia College welcomes Artrageous, an interactive music performance to the Jane Knight Auditorium on Friday, February 28.

The Kaskaskia College Music Department will host its Winter Instrumental Concert on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. The concert, under the direction of Professor Cliff Jourdan is free and open to the public.