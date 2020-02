The Keyesport Fire Department held their annual awards banquet for 2019 at the Crossroads Restaurant Tuesday night.

Kaylee Hempen was recognized as First Responder of the Year. Firefighter of the Year honors went to Dennis Hempen.

The Keyesport Fire Department ran a total of 144 calls in 2019.

Of that number, 10 were fires and 115 were medical/EMS calls. The department responded to 8 vehicle accidents, two requiring extrication. They staged 1 water rescue.