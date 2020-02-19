Koontz Hired As Unit 1 Superintendent

Mulberry Grove Unit 1 has a new superintendent.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the school board hired Robert Koontz as the district’s new superintendent, effective July 1.

He will replace Stephen Phillips, who resigned last December to take a superintendent position next school year in the Rome Grade School District in Dix. Phillips has been Mulberry Grove superintendent since July 1 of 2018.

There were 14 candidates for the Unit 1 opening and the board interviewed three.

Koontz is a graduate of Mulberry Grove High School. He was hired as the district’s elementary school principal in the summer of 2015 and became the Mulberry Grove Junior High/High School principal in the summer of 2018.

The board must now hire a new junior high/high school principal for the 2020-2021. The position has been posted to seek candidates.