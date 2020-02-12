KPD Hears Funding Options For Rec Center

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night and was given a presentation from Aaron Gold of Speer Financial regarding funding options for a recreation center.

The district had plans to file a grant application last month for money to use on an indoor recreation center. The grant request was not submitted because the proposed center had a price tag way beyond the district’s current finances.

Gold presented several methods to obtain funds, including alternate revenue source bonds, which he said could be issued without raising taxes.

The presentation was only to provide information as the board continues discussions about a center and waits for another round of grant money to be available.

In preparation of filing a grant application, the district purchased over seven acres of property for a site. It is located north of Route 40, between Greenville Bowl and the Southwestern Electric Cooperative Greenville building.

A person has been farming that ground through a lease with the previous owner. At Monday’s meeting, KPD Attorney Jeff Mollet told the board it must allow the farmer to use the ground this year, under the old lease. He commented that if the land continues to be vacant, the district might want to seek bids from individuals wanting to farm it.

The district is looking at replacing its maintenance shed just south of the Jaycee Park playground. District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the plan is to remove the small house near the current shed, then replace that shed with a larger one.

The new building would be used for maintenance work on equipment and for storage.

The board members talked about the proposed budget that was presented by Sauerwein and is now on display for public review. Sauerwein said the budget does predict more revenues than expenses in this fiscal year.

The budget must be approved in March.

Registration for softball and baseball this summer begins on February 18.

The spring soccer season begins the week of March 2 with only practices during the opening week. There will be no games the week of March 9, due to Greenville University being on break, but KPD soccer games will start the week of March 16.

Sauerwein reported HSHS will provide a sunscreen station at the swimming pool this season. The station will also have a sign with information about the importance of using sunscreen lotion.

The park board is in the process of obtaining proposals to update the district’s master plan.

It was the consensus of members there should be a plan for Jaycee Park and another for Patriot’s Park.

Sauerwein said work has been completed by the district and City of Greenville to fix a sink hole on the west side of the street ay Jaycee Park and he continues to wait for benches, ordered last August, for Bicentennial Park. The two benches are to be built by Illinois prison industries.