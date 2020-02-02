Lady Comets Basketball Regional Pairings

The IHSA has announced the pairings for the girls regional basketball tournaments.

In a local sub-regional, Mater Dei was seeded first, Breese Central second, Greenville third and Alton Marquette fourth.

The Lady Comets and Central have been assigned to the Carlyle Regional while Mater Dei and Marquette are the top seeds in the Gillespie Regional.

Greenville plays in the semifinals at Carlyle at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 11. The GHS girls meet the winner of the first round game between Southwestern and Carlyle. Central takes on the winner of the Woodlawn-Salem game at 6 p.m.

The Tuesday winners square off in the Carlyle Regional championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 13.

At Gillespie, first round games are Staunton against Vandalia and Gillespie against Roxana on February 10.

Mater Dei plays the winner of the Vandalia-Staunton game and Marquette meets the survivor of the Gillespie-Roxana contest on Tuesday, February 11.

The regional title game is February 13.

Greenville is hosting a Class 2A sectional on February 17 and 20. Winners of the Carlyle, Gillespie, Carlinville and Auburn regionals will advance to that sectional.