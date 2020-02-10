Lunch & Learn At Bond County Senior Center

To celebrate Heart Month, HSHS Holy Family Hospital will present a “Lunch & Learn” event at the Bond County Senior Center Thursday, February 13 at 11:30 AM.

Cindy Kues, a nurse practitioner with the Prairie Heart Institute of Illinois will be on hand to discuss risk factors for a heart attack. She said atrial fibrillation screening will be offered and a question and answer session will be held.

Click below to hear Ryan Mifflin talk with her about the program:

The program is free to attend. To make a reservation for Thursday’s Lunch & Learn at the Bond County Senior Center, call 664-1465, x104.