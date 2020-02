Greenville firefighters responded to a machine shed fire in the 900 block of Shady Grove Avenue Thursday at 6:15 PM. Mutual aid was provided by the Mulberry Grove, Pocahontas/Old Ripley, Shoal Creek, and Smithboro Fire Protection Districts. Bond County EMS and Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies were also on the scene. The shed and all contents were a total loss. Crews were on the scene for about two hours. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.