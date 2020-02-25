MCSO Recognizes New, Veteran Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has welcome two new Correctional Officers to their staff (pictured above). Eric Applegate and Josh Manning both successfully completed the requirements to be a correctional officer in the Montgomery County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office also recently recognized two employees for their 30 years of service. Pam Foster and Tammara Thompson were hired by Sheriff Vazzi and began their career with the MCSO two weeks prior to the opening of the current Sheriff’s Office building in 1990.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rick Robbins said, “Their dedication to our county and the citizens we protect and server has been proven each day for 30 years. I thank them for their service. “