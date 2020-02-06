Meraki Florist Now Open In Greenville

Greenville’s newest florist is now open in the former JC Video Building on Beaumont Ave., across from the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.

Kim Cruse, owner of Meraki Florist, told us about the business…but first about the name. “Meraki is a Greek word; the meaning is to put your heart, your soul, your love, into your creative works,” she said. There is still construction going on at the shop and there will be many new additions coming, including tuxedo rental, consignment sales, and more.

Click below for more of her comments:

This is not the first time Cruse has worked with flowers. She has designed flowers since 1984, is a certified wedding consultant, and has a master’s in FTD. She ran Kim’s Creations in Troy in the 1990’s and Dream Weddings in Greenville.

Click below to hear more:

You can call Meraki at 664-9000.