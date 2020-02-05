More On Unit 2 Board Opening

So what happened that resulted in Aristede Ephron resigning from the Bond County Unit 2 board of education?

It is very complicated. School board districts do not follow township lines, but use congressional district township and range lines.

The problem was there were four persons on the board in the range in the area of Central Township while state law only allows a maximum of three from any one district.

Brian Zeeb, Randi Workman and Nathan Prater are in that district, each being elected to new four-year terms last spring. While it was originally thought Zeeb was in the range area of Mills Township, it was recently learned that was not the case.

Ashley Driemeyer resigned from the board in May of last year. She resides in Township 4 North Range 4 West in the Burgess Township area.

After conducting interviews with those interested in the position, Ephron was appointed, with the board members thinking there were only two in the range of the Central Township area.

Once the problem was learned, Ephron resigned the position and the school district’s attorney advised another appointment must be made, with the individual living in Driemeyer’s district, Township 4 North, Range 4 West in the area of Burgess Township.

Persons living in that district, who are interested in being appointed to the board, must submit a letter to Superintendent Wes Olson, either by email at elaesch@bccu2.org or deliver it to the unit office at 1004 Savannah Way in Greenville. The deadline is 12 p.m. Monday, February 10.

The new board member will complete the term which expires in 2021.

The board of education is required to fill the vacancy within 60 calendar days of the Ephron resignation, which was February 3.