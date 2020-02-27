More On Unit 2 Open Enrollment

The Bond County Unit 2 school board met in special session Wednesday evening to further address its decision about having open enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board voted for open enrollment at its February 18 meeting. This allows parents to send their children to any school they wish, however board members realized there should be a limit to this, based on class size.

At that time, no guidelines were established to administer it.

District Attorney Barney Mundorf attended Wednesday’s meeting to present options to the board. After a lengthy discussion, the board passed a motion, on a 6-0 vote, to continue open enrollment, provide a form for parents to fill out to request that their student attend a different school in the district, and give the superintendent authority to decide on transfers.

Under Option C, the superintendent can deny a transfer if it would create a new grade level section, or if the transfer would not be in the best interest of delivering services to students. The superintendent will decide on class size based on historical district class size numbers.

There will be more information about the availability of the transfer form in the near future.

With a deadline of April 15 to submit a form, Superintendent Wes Olson said decisions on requests would be made before the end of this school year.

While the agenda included an option of rescinding the board’s open enrollment action on February 18, Attorney Mundorf said he requested it be there because it was an option the board could consider.