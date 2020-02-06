New 10th Anniversary DeMoulin Museum Logo

John Goldsmith of the DeMoulin Museum shows off the museum's new 10th anniversary logo.

Saturday morning, the logo for the 10th anniversary of the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville was unveiled.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith talked about the museum already being a decade old. He said sometime this year, the museum will surpass 10,000 visitors since their opening. A new video has been shot to promote the museum.

Goldsmith said the museum will have a big celebratory weekend in March. A special reception for current and former DeMoulin employees will be held on Thursday, March 19. A banquet is scheduled for Friday, March 20. A big celebration will be held at the museum on March 21.

The banquet will be open to the public. Information about tickets will be coming.

